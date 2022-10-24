Still on! Logan Paul proved that he and Nina Agdal are still going strong with a sweet beach date in Miami on Sunday, October 23.

The YouTube personality, 27, showed off his abs while wearing black bathing suit shorts on the beach alongside his model girlfriend, 30. Nina, for her part, opted for an orange bikini top with a pink bottom before covering up in an oversized T-shirt and baseball cap. At one point, the duo was seen walking in the sand with a dog.

Logan and Nina sparked romance rumors this past summer after being spotted out together on multiple occasions. On June 15, they were cozying up at the London restaurant Novikov. Days later, the duo were seen together out and about in New York City. However, they’ve both stayed tight-lipped about the relationship.

“I don’t wanna say anything, you know why Abby, because making stuff that hits that close to home and is that personal to you public, sometimes can ruin a good thing,” Logan shared on his “Impaulsive” podcast in July while talking with cohost Abby Majlak. “And I don’t wanna do that just yet. I think I got something good here, and I’m not gonna ruin it. I’m not going to f—k it up.”

He continued, “The exploitation of one’s life is a dangerous practice. We do it with ‘Impaulsive,’ we’re happy to come out here and chat s—t about our lives. But I find that often it can get in the way of my personal life.”

Previously, Logan was in an on-and-off romance with model Josie Canseco. They first started dating in January 2020 and officially called it quits in November of that year.

“Me and Logan split a little bit ago … we’re like fine now,” Josie revealed on the “Between Good & Evil” podcast in January 2021. “I don’t know where we’re at exactly right now, but we love each other and we’re trying to find a respectable place … Also he has a lot going on with his fight coming up. He has training camp, I’m just trying to be supportive and be what he needs in a partner and I think vice versa. We’re just kind of like figuring s–t out.”

Now, Logan has officially moved on. Scroll through the gallery to see photos of him and Nina.