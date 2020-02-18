High-fashion at its finest! On Monday, February 17, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Charli XCX and many more stepped out at Love magazine’s London Fashion Week party and needless to say, the outfits did not disappoint.

Take Kendall, for example. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, wore a form-fitting, vintage Jean-Paul Gaultier design complete with multicolored butterflies. The whole look, including Kendall’s neutral glam, screamed 1990.

The popular supermodel paired her ensemble with a basic Louis Vuitton handbag and black boots. Of course, this is hardly Kendall’s first Fashion Week appearance. However, unlike New York Fashion Week in September 2019, the Victoria’s Secret alum was back on the runway in London.

That’s right, y’all, in case you forgot, Kenny decided to take a step back from the catwalk in NYC. “It’s a lot more mellow to just go, but I won’t lie, today I was missing it,” Kendall told Vogue at the Longchamp show on September 8. “I was watching the girls and I was like, ‘Damn, I kind of want to walk.’

Thankfully, Kendall is back to strutting her stuff in couture. In fact, she looked downright at the Burberry show ahead of the Love magazine bash. Now, as much as we enjoy fawning over KJ, we think it’s time to give some of the other fashionistas their just desserts.

Scroll through the gallery below to see what your favorite A-lister wore to Love magazine’s London Fashion Week party.