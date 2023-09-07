Lourdes London's Sheer Dress at Victoria's Secret Show: Photos

Lourdes Leon Wears Barely There Sheer Dress at Victoria’s Secret NYFW Show: See Photos!

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, dressed for the occasion at the Victoria’s Secret show while kicking off New York Fashion Week celebrations on Wednesday, September 6.

In honor of the lingerie brand’s event, the Lock&Key artist wore a completely see-through cover-up mini dress that was made up of thin silver pieces of distressed thread. Lourdes’ naked body was completely visible through the ensemble, showcasing her tiny black underwear, bare breasts and belly button ring. While she didn’t post too much of her outfit on social media, the California girl did share a snap of her on a cigarette break with a friend in between the festivities.

Lourdes attended the Victoria’s Secret fashion show alongside celebrity showstoppers like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Priyanka Chopra and Doja Cat – just to name a few!

