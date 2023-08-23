Love Island U.K.'s Molly Marsh on her Feud With Female Costars

Love Island U.K. star Molly Marsh is addressing rumors that she had an ongoing feud with her season 10 female costars after some of them shaded her for not always hanging out with the group.

“I knew it would be difficult because at home I don’t have a group of girlfriends so I knew going into it I would struggle,” she admitted on the Tuesday, August 22, episode of the ​”Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “When I got there, I settled and got along, I didn’t have that one friend I just got along. I would take myself off to the pool and try and sunbathe, have a breather. If I didn’t do that, I would have lost it.”

Molly, 21, admitted that her cast members would ask her why she would disengage with the group during the early days of filming, but they “got to know” it was just her introverted personality.

During the reunion, competitors Jess Harding, Whitney Adebayo, Ella Thomas and Catherine Agbaje (who got eliminated shortly after Casa) had a group chat after filming. Fans quickly noticed Molly wasn’t included in the “Lekki Girls” group, but she has no hard feelings about being left out.

“I expected that. It is what it is. I’m the kind of person that has group chats on mute anyway so it’s probably best that I’m not there,” the influencer continued.

Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

Molly was one of the original singles on this year’s Love Island U.K. cast and had an instant connection with boyfriend Zachariah Noble once he entered the villa. Bombshell and season 2 star Kady McDermott shook things up after she chose to couple up with Zach, 26, leaving Molly single and immediately dumped from the summer show. However, Molly came back during Casa Amor, where Zach chose to continue their relationship and ended things with Kady, 27. The pair ended up going to the finals and leaving the villa in fourth place and are still happily together.

Kady and partner Ouzy See were sent home right before the finals and the Love Island veteran had no problem throwing shade at Molly after they were in a love triangle with Zach.

Upon returning to “the outside,” Kady claimed Molly would “completely segregate herself” when the cameras weren’t filming.

“So basically, Molly ​off camera, I know she would talk to girls in the set-up chats, but ​off camera, lunch and dinner, and down days, she wouldn’t talk to any of the girls. She’d either be on her own or be with Zach. But then on the down days, you couldn’t be with the boys, you had to be separated,” she told Kiss Fresh on TikTok in early August. “But yeah, as soon as the cameras weren’t on or we were ​off mic, she wouldn’t talk to any of us girls, so we were like, ‘Oh maybe she doesn’t like any of us?