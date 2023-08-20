While Keenan Anunay and Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray were coupled up since day one in the Love Island U.S.A. villa, the pair went through major “tests” before their shocking, surprise dumping.

What Challenges Did Keenan and Kay Kay Face in the ‘Love Island U.S.A.’ Villa?

Keenan and Kay Kay met on episode one and sparks ignited. Despite their strong bond, Keenan was not closed off to other connections and continued to get to know every bombshell that walked into the villa.

After Keenan tested out multiple connections, he decided he wanted to close things off and make his relationship exclusive with Kay Kay. However, the girls were jetted off to Casa Amor before he could make the distinction.

During the heated relationship test, Keenan found a connection with Najah Fleary and their connection got steamy, with them sharing intimate moments under the covers.

Those intimate moments were later played for all the girls to see while still in Casa Amor, leading Kay Kay to return to the villa and opt to not recouple with Keenan and instead be single.

While Keenan ultimately decided to stay with Kay Kay, Najah described being “blindsided” as she thought he was going to choose her to recouple.

“We had a moment right before recoupling. All the guys and girls are together and he looks me in my eyes,” Najah told Today.com following her dumping. “I swear we were staring at each other for maybe like two minutes, and it was like nobody else was in the room. It just made me feel so secure.”

Najah also said that once the video was mentioned, she felt Keenan had to redeem himself and that’s why he chose Kay Kay.

“This is a theory from other people as well, but I honestly felt like once Carmen [Kocourek] brought up that video (that shows what the guys did while in Casa Amor) that he had to save himself,” she continued. “And that was his way of saving himself.”

Are Keenan and Kay Kay Still Together?

Following the Casa Amor recoupling, Kay Kay and Keenan were able to resuscitate their relationship. However, during the August 18 episode, Keenan was shockingly dumped from the Love Island U.S.A. villa after receiving the fewest votes from fans.

With Keenan leaving, Kay Kay also decided to voluntarily leave the villa to follow her love connection.

Keenan and Kay Kay have yet to reveal if their relationship has continued following their time on Love Island U.S.A.