Luann de Lesseps is single and more than ready to mingle!

The Marry F Kill! cabaret star, 58, exclusively tells Life & Style about how she wants to find her next man on reality TV. She confirms that she’d be down to star on ABC’s The Golden Bachelorette to look for love.

“It’s perfect for me,” Luann says while teaming up with fellow Housewives and reality stars for a photoshoot with famed celebrity photographer Jim Jordan in Calabasas to promote RingMyBelle, a national beauty on-demand service. “Who could charm the socks off the Countess?”

Luann clarifies that the show hasn’t reached out to her just yet but she made it clear that she’s ready to “manifest” her man this year and would love to get in touch with someone who could help her land the gig. While casting is underway for the very first season of The Golden Bachelorette, the leading lady has not been confirmed yet.

The Real Housewives of New York alum admitted that she didn’t always have as much confidence when it came to men and dating as she does now. “I hated being a teenager,” she shares. “Because I was taller than all the boys. I was a little chubby. I was just awkward. All my friends had boyfriends but I didn’t. I didn’t have that confidence as a teenager.”

After working as a nurse, Luann says she learned to understand people and began to come out of her shell. Now, she lives by the motto, “If you don’t think you’re great, nobody else will.”

Luann adds, “I’ve had a lot of doors slammed in my face, you know, [with] modeling over the years. You know, even television stuff, etc. And, you know, you gotta just keep on coming back. Passion is the key. You know, if you’re passionate about something, you have to have the confidence to actually manifest it and make it happen. I’m all about manifesting.”

This confidence eventually attracted many opportunities, like Luann’s reality television career, her own Cabaret show and partnership with RingMyBelle.

“Megan O’Brien [the founder of RingMyBelle] reached out to me and she knows I live in the Hamptons,” Luann dishes. “She’s a fan. And, you know, I think her watching my Instagram and seeing, you know, Cabaret, and I think she likes my confidence. And I love the Hamptons, so who better than me to represent the Hamptons for RingMyBelle?”