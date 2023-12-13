Luke Combs ‘Completely Shocked’ Fan Was Sued by His Company

Luke Combs woke up in the early hours of the morning to help a fan who was sued by his company for making tumblers with the country star’s image. The “Fast Car” artist came across the legal battle after Nicol Harness shared her story on a news segment in Pinellas, Florida.

“I woke up at 5 a.m. to use the restroom and the first thing I saw was this. A woman that’s being sued by me for $250,000. I’ve spent the last two hours trying to make this right, trying to figure out what’s going on because I was completely and utterly unaware of this,” ​Combs, 33, said in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, December 13, with the news package playing in a greenscreen background. “So, we reached out, firstly, my manager reached out to this news station that ran this piece to try to get some info.”

The “Kind of Love We Make” singer explained that his team has a “company that goes after folks only supposedly large corporations operating internationally that make millions and millions of dollars making counterfeit T-Shirts, things of that nature, running illegal businesses.”

According to WFLA, Harness was amongst a handful of merchants who were sued in federal court in Illinois. Although Combs had no clue the legal battle was taking place, the case was closed and Harness was ordered to pay the $250,000 fine.

“It’s very stressful. I don’t have money to pay my bills,” Harness told the news station, noting that her only source of income is her Amazon storefront as she suffers from congestive heart failure. “I just want this resolved. I didn’t mean any harm to Luke Combs. I quit selling the tumbler. I pulled it down. I just don’t understand.”

The good news is that Combs obtained Harness’ phone number and came up with a way for her to get back her money.

“I’m so apologetic. Talking to her I just – it makes me sick honestly that this would happen, especially at the holidays. I can’t imagine being in her shoes,” the Grammy-nominated artist continued in the video.

Combs shared that Harness had “$5,500 locked up in her Amazon account.” So, he’s going to double the amount and send her $11,000. Not only that, but Combs is going to make ​the tumbler available on his website on December 13, and all proceeds will go to Harness to help with medical bills.

“This is not something that I would ever do, this is not the kind of person I am. I’m not greedy in any way, shape or form. Money is the last thing on my mind,” Combs said. “I promise you guys that and I invited Nicol and her family out to a show this year so I could give her a hug and say sorry in person and yeah, I love you guys. I just wanted to clear that up man because it makes me sick for anybody to be thinking that, that I’m this kind of person because I’m the farthest thing from it. So, I love you guys and I’ll keep you posted.”