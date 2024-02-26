Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It shouldn’t be hard to tell, but we absolutely adore a good sale. Taking 10% and even 20% off our favorite fashion and beauty items is enough to make us smile, but there’s something extra special about major savings. You know, the types of discounts which take 60% and even 70% off — yes, massive savings like these are enough to make us want to purchase the item in every single color and style.

Large discounts can be hard to come by, but that’s what we’re here for. After doing some browsing around Amazon, we uncovered a luxurious handbag from The Drop — and it’s on sale for 74% off. That means the original $40 price tag was sliced down to just $11. What a steal!

Get ready to incorporate this eye-catching accessory into your everyday wardrobe. Simply put, The Drop’s Vani chunky chain bag is a luxurious find. It comes in the vibrant yellow shade called Maise and features a 10″ handle drop, smooth faux-leather fabric and a classic snap closure. The chunky chain detailing adds a unique touch to the shopper-approved find!

This handbag comes with a budget-friendly price tag, but don’t let that fool you — it’s incredibly versatile too. You can use it as an everyday bag to run errands with since it elevates leggings and sweatshirts. You can even use the bold yellow accessory as a statement piece. For instance, if you’re rocking a pair of olive green trousers and a white top, the bright, colorful hue is the perfect contrast to make the neutral shades pop.

One reviewer explained all the things they managed to carry in this “chic” bag. “[I] love this little bag,” the buyer began. “[I] took it to a wedding and it looked so nice with my outfit. [It] held my phone, lipstick and several other items,” they shared. Another shopper shared similar sentiments. [It’s] just big enough to carry the essentials and looks nice.”

Who doesn’t like snagging a luxurious look for less? Shop this sophisticated and versatile handbag while it’s on sale for just $11!

Get The Drop Vani Chunky Chain Handbag for just $11 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.