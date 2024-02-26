Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It shouldn’t be hard to tell, but we absolutely adore a good sale. Taking 10% and even 20% off our favorite fashion and beauty items is enough to make us smile, but there’s something extra special about major savings. You know, the types of discounts which take 60% and even 70% off — yes, massive savings like these are enough to make us want to purchase the item in every single color and style.

This $13 Double-Sided Tape Prevents Fashion Emergencies

Large discounts can be hard to come by, but that’s what we’re here for. After doing some browsing around Amazon, we uncovered a luxurious handbag from The Drop — and it’s on sale for 74% off. That means the original $40 price tag was sliced down to just $11. What a steal!

See it!

Get The Drop Vani Chunky Chain Handbag for just $11 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Get ready to incorporate this eye-catching accessory into your everyday wardrobe. Simply put, The Drop’s Vani chunky chain bag is a luxurious find. It comes in the vibrant yellow shade called Maise and features a 10″ handle drop, smooth faux-leather fabric and a classic snap closure. The chunky chain detailing adds a unique touch to the shopper-approved find!

This handbag comes with a budget-friendly price tag, but don’t let that fool you — it’s incredibly versatile too. You can use it as an everyday bag to run errands with since it elevates leggings and sweatshirts. You can even use the bold yellow accessory as a statement piece. For instance, if you’re rocking a pair of olive green trousers and a white top, the bright, colorful hue is the perfect contrast to make the neutral shades pop.

Amazon The Drop Vani Chunky Chain Bag

Amazon The Drop Vani Chunky Chain Bag

$11 $40
  • Description

Treat your handbag collection to a major upgrade, courtesy of this stunning handbag. You can snag it on sale for 74% off on Amazon! What a steal?

CHECK ON AMAZON

One reviewer explained all the things they managed to carry in this “chic” bag. “[I] love this little bag,” the buyer began. “[I] took it to a wedding and it looked so nice with my outfit. [It] held my phone, lipstick and several other items,” they shared. Another shopper shared similar sentiments. [It’s] just big enough to carry the essentials and looks nice.”

Who doesn’t like snagging a luxurious look for less? Shop this sophisticated and versatile handbag while it’s on sale for just $11!

See it!

Get The Drop Vani Chunky Chain Handbag for just $11 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.