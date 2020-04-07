Courtesy of Maddie Ziegler/Instagram

Get it, girl! Maddie Ziegler took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 7, to flaunt her toned tummy. “Been spending a lot of time out here,” the Dance Moms alum, 17, captioned two gorgeous outdoor selfies.

Naturally, her fans had a lot of positive things to say. “OK, abs!!!” one user commented, along with a flexed bicep emoji. “How is Maddie so perfect?” added another. “Goddess,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “You’re just unreal.”

While Maddie’s boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin, didn’t appear in the snapshots with his ladylove, we know the pair have been spending time together amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, on March 15, Maddie’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, had to step in and defend her daughter after the social media star posted a photo in bed with a shirtless Eddie, 16.

“This pic looks a little inappropriate,” one person commented. “He has his shirt off for god’s sake! He’s a boy!” Melissa, 51, clapped back. Of course, that’s hardly the first time the former reality TV personality has championed her daughter on social media.

On International Women’s Day, Melissa shared a sweet message praising both her children — Maddie has a younger sister, Mackenzie Ziegler, who also appeared on Dance Moms and remains in the limelight. “I am so very proud of my girls, what strong young women they have become,” she wrote. “The most important thing in my life is them and seeing how they stand up for what they believe and how they support each other and other young women!”

Nowadays, Maddie and Mackenzie, 15, continue to do just that! The talented siblings are constantly gushing over each other on social media. “My baby sis is 15!!!! I don’t think I’ve loved anything as much as you. I got so incredibly lucky to have you as my sister. I admire you in every way and I promise to always protect you,” Maddie wrote in June 2019. “Me and you for life. I love you to the moon and back. Happy Birthday, little butthead.”

So sweet! We can’t wait to watch their bond continue to grow.

