Mandy Moore gave birth to baby No. 2 and her second son with husband Taylor Goldsmith, the actress announced via a sweet Instagram post on Friday, October 21.

“Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” Mandy, 38, began, adding, “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words, and we are so grateful for our family of four!”

The couple became first-time parents in February 2021 with the birth of their son August. Mandy noted at the time, “Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand-new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.” Now they’re experiencing double the love!

Mandy revealed she and Taylor, 37, were becoming parents again just as her hit NBC show, This Is Us, wrapped up its five-season run on May 24. Ten days later on June 3, she announced on Instagram, “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start … and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” adding, “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait, and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!”

The Walk to Remember star and the musician met in 2015 after Mandy posted to Instagram how she was a big fan of his band, Dawes. The pair began DMing each other and soon started dating. The couple quietly got engaged in September 2017.

Mandy and Taylor got married in an intimate ceremony in the backyard of her Los Angeles home on November 18, 2018. They were surrounded by close family and friends, including her This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown. The brunette beauty chose a pink, ruffled Rodarte dress as her wedding gown.

Mandy had previously been married to singer Ryan Adams from 2009 through 2015. “I was still dealing with the trauma of my divorce when we started dating,” Mandy told Glamour in 2018 about her husband, adding, “Taylor was steadfast in his support — that was a huge sign for me.”