All anyone wants for Christmas — and any time of the year — is Mariah Carey. The whistle voice queen is known for her powerhouse vocals, award-winning smile and infectious confidence! So, it comes as no surprise that the “Always Be My Baby” artist has stepped out wearing some heart-stopping outfits throughout her career, including braless ensembles. After all, she doesn’t need any support from a bra to dazzle on the red carpet or on stage.

Whether it be a sexy mermaid-style gown or a sleeveless dress, Mariah proudly shows off her figure in anything she wears.

As the curvy icon she is, Mariah has opened up about how she maintains her envious figure. In a November 2011 interview with Us Weekly, the Grammy Award winner revealed how she lost weight after she welcomed her children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

“It was a huge blessing to be able to have the babies,” she said before adding, “But I felt trapped in my body because I couldn’t move. “I’m proud of how hard I worked to get my body back … I had to do this for me.”

At the time, Mariah explained that her workout plan and a new diet helped her regain her incredible hourglass figure.

While the New York native is known for her daring fashion game, Mariah has also faced a number of wardrobe malfunctions over the years as well. However, she handled each incident like a boss and kept moving forward.

During a 2013 appearance on Good Morning America, Mariah’s sparkling Donatella Versace dress stole the show once it kept popping open. Although the frock fit her, the zipper wouldn’t cooperate.

“Oh s–t! Now the back of my dress just popped,” the Glitter actress was heard saying during her interview. After her stylists quickly ran to fix the damage, Mariah experienced the unfortunate malfunction during her onstage performance.

“Both of them are out now,” she added during her interview. “What should we call this? The Central Park Saga?

Aside from the occasional wardrobe slip-up, Mariah purposely dons bold styles when she’s out and about, whether it be a completely sheer outfit or a sexy bikini.

Scroll down to see Mariah’s hottest no-bra outfits over the years.