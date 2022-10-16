A bubbly personality. Mariah Carey shared a naked video of herself in a bathtub teasing fans that it’s too early to ring in the Christmas season by listening to her hit holiday single “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

“Not yet,” the New York native, 52, cheekily captioned the Instagram clip on Sunday, October 16, which featured her covering her nude chest with only a bunch of bubbles and soap. She also blew a couple of bubbles toward the camera and splashed some water around her.

This isn’t the first time Mariah has embraced her birthday suit. She previously posed topless in August 2017 for the cover of Paper magazine.

However, she has also experienced a few public wardrobe malfunctions too, which almost or completely revealed her bare skin on multiple occasions.

In 2013, the “Always Be My Baby” songstress experienced a major slip-up on camera during her appearance on Good Morning America when her sparkling Donatella Versace gown kept popping open throughout her interview. Although it fit her curvy figure, the back zipper wouldn’t stay in place.

A few of her stylists quickly rushed toward her to prevent the dress from falling, but unfortunately, the frock popped open once more during her onstage performance.

Nevertheless, Mariah handles any wardrobe issue like a pro and isn’t afraid to flash some of her natural skin. More recently, she flashed her sexy black underwear and lingerie underneath a matching sheer dress while leaving the St. Regis Hotel in New York City on Monday, October 12, with her longtime beau, Bryan Tanaka. As she left her long coat open to show off the stunning outfit, the Grammy Award winner smiled and blew kisses toward the paparazzi as they took pictures of her departure.

Mariah and Bryan love spending quality time together whenever they get the chance. Whether they’re alone or with her children, Moroccan and Monroe, the pair always have a great time together. Mariah shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

The duo initially met in 2006 during her Adventures of Mimi tour at the time, as Bryan is a professional backup dancer. Ten years later, they sparked dating rumors in the fall of 2016. While they had a brief falling out in April 2017, per Us Weekly, Mariah and Bryan rekindled their love and have been going strong ever since.

While they don’t seem to be in a rush toward marriage, an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style in December 2021 that the choreographer had been “saving up for over three years to buy the perfect rock” and added, “Bryan has been ring shopping for Mariah and is planning to pop the question.”