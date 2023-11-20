Billboard Music Awards

Mariah Carey shut down the 2023 Billboard Music Awards during her iconic performance to “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The Grammy winner not only flaunted her powerhouse vocals, but also showcased her fabulous figure after her drastic weight loss transformation.

The “We Belong Together” singer, 54, went all out for her wardrobe as she donned an all-white outfit at the award show on Sunday, November 19. More notably, Mariah was joined on stage by twins Moroccan and Monroe, who clearly carry the entertainment gene like their mother and father, Nick Cannon. The 12-year-olds presented Mariah with the Billboard Chart Achievement award for the popular Christmas tune.

“I love it. I love seeing them stepping into this performance space, this music space, and the fact that they’re eager to do it, that’s on them,” Mariah told Access days ahead of the show. “I never say ‘you guys gotta do this,’ you know? It’s whatever they want to do and they’re rehearsing for it and going for it and really working hard, so that’s impressive to me.”

As for her weight loss results, the New York native has not shied away from flaunting her fabulous results. In fact, Mariah posed in sexy lingerie for the Victoria’s Secret holiday collection earlier this month and a source exclusively told Life & Style she was more than happy with the photos.

“Mariah is super excited about the campaign. She loves seeing herself looking sexy on all the posters,” the insider gushed, before dishing more extensively about her fabulous figure after getting ​ gastric sleeve surgery in 2017. “Mariah hates exercising, so some people think that she’s been getting weight loss injections, but others claim she’s actually changed her eating habits, cutting out fried foods and sugary drinks. Whatever Mariah’s doing, she looks better today than ever before.”

In November 2016, the “Emotions” artist shared her then-restrictive diet that she claimed others would “hate.”

“All you eat is Norwegian salmon and capers every day. That’s it,” she told E! News at the time. “I’m actually serious. I try to stick with the proteins. It’s the worst.”

A source close to Mariah confirmed her diet to Hollywood Life in 2020 and revealed she “almost completely” cut out processed sugars from her food and beverage intake.

“She has cut out chocolate and other sweets, and when she has cravings, she eats little pieces of fruit, like some blueberries or mangos,” the insider told the outlet. “She is working out regularly and eating clean, whole foods with a focus on vegetables. She has also cut out carbs and bread.”