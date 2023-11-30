Matt Rife is doubling down on denying that he had any plastic surgery done on his face after a Chicago-based plastic surgeon hinted that he gave the comedian the “greatest jawline ever.”

Dr. Benjamin Caughlin MD, FACS, took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 28, to repost a video he originally posted on TikTok, where it went viral. In the clip, the plastic surgeon skipped to the chorus of Bridgit Mendler’s song “Hurricane,” featuring the lyrics, “I’m boarding up the windows / Locking up my heart / It’s like every time the wind blows / I feel it tearing us apart.” Over the video, he wrote, “Me after creating the greatest jawline ever seen just for my patient to get canceled right after…”

Dr. Caughlin wrote in the caption, “Thanks a lot bro… can you guess who!?”

Though the surgeon did not directly name Matt, 28, in his social media posts, fans were quick to guess that he was referring to the comedian. Matt also seemingly caught on to the reference, as he commented on the video, “Lying about medical history is illegal, just FYI.”

Matt became the subject of controversy with the release of his Netflix special, Matt Rife: Natural Selection, on November 15. The comedian began the special with a joke about domestic violence, which didn’t sit right with many viewers. He shared a story about a trip to a restaurant with a friend, where they were served by a woman with a black eye. Matt said he and his friend argued about why she was serving and not on duty in the kitchen away from customers.

“Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye,” he joked.

He later responded to backlash over the joke with an “apology” that directed his Instagram followers to a link to purchase a protective helmet for children with special needs.

The comments sparked outrage and led to a discourse online about whether or not Matt is really “funny” and how his career took off. He got his start at 19 years old on the improv sketch comedy and rap show Wild ‘n Out in 2015, and released a self-produced YouTube special called Only Fans in 2021. However, it wasn’t until 2022 when he reached his current level of fame due to his crowd work videos on TikTok going viral.

Many critics have said that Matt’s attractiveness was the reason for his fanbase and not his actual comedic talent. Taking this theory further, people have analyzed his “glow-up” through the years and how it correlated to his rise in fame, with some speculating that he received plastic surgery. However, Matt has only admitted to getting veneers on his front teeth.

“I’d rather have died than smile,” he shared in 2018 while revealing that Hollywood dentist Dr. Kourosh Maddahi gave him the teeth coverings. “Thanks to him I can smile anywhere; his office, a funeral, planned parenthood, etc.”

Discussing how his teeth looked as a teenager, Matt told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her “Off the Vine” podcast in June, “I had Ohio teeth. Picture a fence with missing boards … I had gaps between a bunch of different ones.”

When it came to plastic surgery, Matt vehemently denied getting implants in his jaw and cheeks to achieve his chiseled appearance.

“That’s the funniest thing in the entire world to me,” he told Mario Lopez on Access Hollywood of the accusations in July. “Because I hit puberty too late, I didn’t look like this until I was like 23. Sorry if you need surgery to look like that.”