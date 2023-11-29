All Natural! Matt Rife Denies Plastic Surgery on His Jaw: See the Comedian’s Transformation Photos

Comedian Matt Rife first made a name for himself when he joined the cast of Wild ‘n Out in 2015. His stand-up career steadily rose as he released the 2021 comedy special Only Fans, but it wasn’t until July 2022 when his comedy really took off thanks to TikTok. His crowd work videos went viral and earned him a Netflix comedy special called Matt Rife: Natural Selection in November 2023.

Unfortunately, the special caused Matt’s career to become shrouded in controversy, as it began with a domestic violence joke that didn’t sit right with many viewers. People began to speculate about how his career really took off, with some wondering if his glow up over the years contributed to his fame. Plastic surgery rumors spread, but did he go under the knife?

Keep scrolling to see Matt’s transformation through the years and what he’s said about the rumors.