He might not be Tom Wambsgans in real life, but Succession star Matthew Macfadyen makes money like him! The actor has racked up quite the net worth since the hit HBO series premiered in 2018.

Keep reading for more details about Matthew’s net worth and how the actor makes money.

What Is Matthew Macfadyen’s Net Worth?

The U.K. native has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Matthew Macfadyen’s ‘Succession’ Salary?

It’s been reported that Matthew makes $2.7 million per season of Succession, and has an estimated salary of anywhere between $300,000 to $350,000 per episode, according to Stylecaster.

“It’s just been a really happy time,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2023 about the show’s final season. “It’s also been great therapy for me because I could be excruciatingly embarrassing as Tom and not as Matthew.”

Jae C Hong/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Matthew Macfadyen’s Other Roles

While Matthew became a household name for his role as Tom in Succession, that doesn’t mean the actor didn’t find success beforehand. In fact, he made a major name for himself after playing Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride & Prejudice.

“I just hoped for the best. I don’t know. I just — I sort of decided that he was a sort of — he was a bit sort of like a tortured adolescent, Mr. Darcy, which in a way he was,” the Frost/Nixon star recalled to NPR in 2022. “You know, he’s grieving his parents. He’s inherited this vast estate and responsibility. And, yeah, he’s sort of all conflicted and torn up.”

He’s also appeared in the 2010 movie Robin Hood along with films like Anna Karenina, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, The Three Musketeers and more. When it comes to his TV roles, the actor was in the series Ripper Street from 2012 to 2016 and had various guest-starring roles before playing Tom in Succession.

Matthew Macfadyen Is a Marvel Star

Just call him a superhero, maybe! In March 2023, it was announced that Matthew would be joining the Marvel film universe in Deadpool 3. Currently, it’s unclear who he will be playing but Variety was able to confirm the exciting news.