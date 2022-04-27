Megan Fox has admitted that her eldest son, Noah, has been bullied because of his love of wearing dresses.

The actress made the revelation in the latest issue of Glamour, explaining how the 9-year-old son she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green has loved to experiment with clothing since he was little. She also has made sure that his younger brothers, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, know that it’s alright to wear whatever they want, despite what others say.

“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is. Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want,” Megan explained in the interview, which was published on Tuesday, April 26.

“And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So, from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different,” she continued.

“I knew when they were very young, I wanted to try to protect them however I could, especially limiting their exposure to the internet. So far, we’ve done a really good job and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways. But I know I can’t protect them forever, though I do have a child that suffers,” the Transformers star revealed, referring to Noah.

“So, I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this. Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason,” Megan shared, adding, “It’s just hard as a mom.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star then revealed the heartbreak she feels when others criticize or bully her son’s choice of wardrobe. “I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them,” she noted, adding, “That’s also why I don’t really put my children on Instagram or social media.”

“I’m so proud of my kids. Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour. I want people to see that,” she added. “But I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say.”

The actress first discussed Noah’s love of fashion during a 2019 appearance on The Talk. “He’s the one, like sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes,” the proud mom revealed. “And I send him to a really liberal, like hippy school. But even there, here in California, he still has little boys going like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.’”

Megan refused to let Noah be discouraged by his peers. “We’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says,” she explained. “He had stopped wearing dresses for a while.”