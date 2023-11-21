Meghan Markle looked like she was having an absolute blast while attending the Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks hockey game on Monday, November 20. The Duchess of Sussex surprised fans at the rink with her husband, Prince Harry, who took the ice for the ceremonial first puck drop ahead of the match.

Meghan, 42, looked stunning in a black sweater as she cheered wildly from a private box. Her hair was styled in loose waves and her skin was glowing as she took in the game. She was beaming alongside Harry, 39, who wore a blue sweater with a collared shirt underneath. Harry’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, previously dropped the puck at a Canucks vs. Sharks game in 2002, so it was a full circle moment for the family.

Considering the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have maintained a relatively private life since relocating to California in 2020, it’s rare to see them out and about so publicly. The outing in Canada comes following Meghan’s appearance at Variety’s Power of Women event on November 16.

Getty

Although the former actress wasn’t announced as an attendee prior to the red carpet event, she showed up to support the 2023 honorees. Her recent weight loss was on display as she rocked a beige one-shoulder dress while posing for photos. Meghan was recognized at Power of Women in 2022 but skipped the gala, as it came just days after the queen’s funeral.

Getty

While living life out of the spotlight, Meghan and Harry have been focused on their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. With the holidays coming up, Meghan recently gushed to E! News about the “new” memories her family is creating as the children grow up. “We’re enjoying every moment of it,” she shared. “I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children.”

Meanwhile, the former royals recently teased plans for future projects with a focus on “positive content” in the entertainment industry. However, they’ve remained coy about the specifics of what fans can expect.

The couple is also passionate about charity work. Their appearance in Canada comes ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games, which are set to take place in Vancouver and Whistler. The sports tournament for wounded, sick and injured service personnel and veterans was founded by Harry in 2014. He and Meghan made their official debut as a couple while attending the event in 2017.