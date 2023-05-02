Keep It Going! Hollywood’s Biggest Star Stepped Out Following 2023 Met Gala: Afterparty Photos

After the Met is the afterparties, and the stars were ready to kick off their heels and dance! While Hollywood’s biggest stars pulled out their best looks for the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1, nothing compares to what goes down in New York City following the star-studded celebration.

While some attendees opt to keep their outfits the same, most step out in the Big Apple with a whole new look before heading to one of the afterparties. A few parties took over NYC, including one hosted at Zero Bond, the ApresMET and the Boom Met Gala Afterparty hosted at The Standard Hotel.

Olivia Rodrigo, for one, changed out of her red carpet look for a stunning silver dress. Kendall Jenner also had a major outfit change, waring a black thong over a sparkly pair of shorts.

This year’s Met Gala was hosted by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, pop star Dua Lipa, screenwriter Michaela Coel, actress Penelope Cruz and tennis star Roger Federer. Together, the event’s chairs along with its attendees celebrated the life of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with the new exhibit, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Ahead of the event Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, revealed that those attending the event this year, should opt for an outfit “in honor of Karl,” noting that the museum would “not do a traditional retrospective” to honor the late designer and his legacy.

“He would always say that he could draw before he could talk or walk. In many ways it was his primary form of communication, whether he was delivering them by fax machine or iPhone,” Andrew told Vogue in September 2022. “So, at its heart, the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl’s two-dimensional drawings into three-dimensional garments.”

After the big night comes to an end, the exhibit will open to the public in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Fashion Institute. Once all the celebs have taken a look around and enjoyed each other’s company, the only thing to do is wait until next year.

Scroll through the gallery to see the best 2023 Met Gala afterparty looks.