Met Gala cohost Michaela Coel has been in the entertainment industry since the early 2000s. The U.K. native is an actress, filmmaker, screenwriter and singer, becoming the first Black woman to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special in 2021. It’s no surprise then that her magnificent work led to a high net worth later in life!

As a quadruple threat in the business, Michaela is set to host the May 1, 2023, Met Gala in New York City alongside Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and, of course, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Keep reading to see how much money Michaela makes!

What Is Michaela Coel’s Net Worth?

Michaela’s net worth stands anywhere between $2 million and $5 million, according to multiple outlets.

How Does Michaela Coel Make Her Money?

As a graduate of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, the former poet began her performance career at open mic nights. After catching the acting bug shortly afterward, Michaela got involved in theatre and recording music and poetry. Prior to graduating from her school in 2012, the Ghanaian-British actress performed her play Chewing Gum Dreams as a one-woman show. The production went on to receive positive reviews.

By the 2010s, Michaela dipped into film acting, with one of her most notable roles being in her television series Chewing Gum based on her original play. The comedy show earned Michaela widespread recognition, receiving a BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance in 2016.

James Gillham/Shutterstock

As a skilled writer, the Been So Long actress wrote and produced the dark comedy miniseries I May Destroy You, which premiered on the BBC One and HBO in 2020. Despite the show’s grim storyline, Michaela managed to weave enough humor and wit into the storyline.

Thanks to her growing success in the film business, Michaela started appearing in box office hits, such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Eventually, she landed a huge role in Marvel Studios’ 2022 action movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the character Aneka.

Aside from her screen credits, Michaela has also published her own written work. In 2021, her first book, Misfits: a Personal Manifesto, was released.

Has Michaela Coel Been to the Met Gala Before?

Although her costing duties will take the spotlight at the May 2023 Met Gala, this isn’t the first time she has appeared at the Costume Institute Benefit. In September 2021, the Black Mirror alum dazzled in a blue sequin jumpsuit at the high-profile event.