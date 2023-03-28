Saying goodbye! Mike Fleiss announced his departure from the Bachelor franchise on Tuesday, March 28, more than 20 years after creating ABC’s fan-favorite reality dating show. The Bachelor Nation news comes one day after Zach Shallcross‘ finale, in which he got engaged to frontrunner Kaity Biggar.

“First and foremost, congratulations are in order for Zach and Kaity. I wish them a long and happy life together,” the producer shared to Variety in a statement. “I want to thank WBTV and ABC for 21 extraordinary years. They’ve found the perfect creative team for me to entrust The Bachelor franchise and keep this lightening in a bottle bold and moving forward. Let the journey continue.”

Keep reading for details on his net worth and how Mike makes money.

What Is ‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss’ Net Worth?

The TV creator’s net worth is an estimated $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What TV Shows Has Mike Fleiss Created?

Mike makes his money after creating and producing various TV shows over the years. Aside from The Bachelor, which premiered in 2002, he’s responsible for creating Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire?, Superstar USA, The Bachelorette, The Will and High School Reunion. He launched the Next Entertainment Television production company in 1997.

Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock

Other than his TV projects, the California native has also produced various films over the years, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, Hostel, Hostel: Part II and Hostel: Part III.

What Has Mike Fleiss Said About the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise?

When asked if he thinks the show can go on forever in the same format, Mike got real about the show’s longevity on TV.

“I just don’t like to jinx it. No, the show’s really strong, and it’s not only in this country but overseas too. The concept is just powerful,” he told Reality Blurred in 2016. “As long as we keep doing a good job casting likable characters — or really unlikable characters. … Then we’ll be in good shape for a while.”

Throughout his time in Bachelor Nation, Mike was known as a polarizing figure amid the fandom as he often trolled viewers and shared cryptic messages about the season via social media.

Following his departure from the franchise, Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich and Bennett Graebner were named as the new showrunners.