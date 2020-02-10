Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Cue The Office theme song! Mindy Kaling and her longtime friend B.J. Novak reunited at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9. Needless to say, all of the Ryan Howard and Kelly Kapoor feels flooded right back.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones soaking up the Dunder Mifflin nostalgia. “I haven’t seen all the nominated movies, so the only thing I could really root for was B.J. Novak being Mindy Kaling’s date yet again, so I already won tonight,” one user tweeted.

“I always love when B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling are doing things together,” added another. “If B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling haven’t been secretly in love this entire time then what has this all been for?” a third person questioned, while a fourth echoed, “So when are Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak getting married?”

Despite sparking constant romance rumors, it seems Mindy, 40, and B.J., 40, are keeping things strictly platonic these days. “We kind of fell in love through [writing for the show] and then dated on and off for a couple of years and now, we are just, like, best friends,” the Late Night star told Vulture in 2012.



“Like, real best friends,” Mindy assured at the time. “It’s the kind of friendship you have when you are embedded with someone, that you can only get by putting in that insane amount of time with people.” Later, in 2015, Mindy spoke again about her relationship with B.J. to InStyle magazine.

“I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend,” she expressed. “I guess you could describe our relationship as a ‘romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,’ but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status.”

No, girl, we don’t think Facebook would, but we do! We look forward to more sweet moments from Mindy and B.J. in the future.

