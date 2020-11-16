Sniffles, sneezing and coughing, oh my! The dreaded cold and flu season is here. As we prepare to stock up on essentials to keep ourselves and our children healthy and safe, there’s a hot remedy brand that everyone can count on — meet Momeez Choice!

Momeez Choice products are kid (and parent) friendly pops for different ailments that are made with certified organic and Non-GMO ingredients. Delicious as well as gluten, dairy and nut free, a yummy and effective way to feel better!

Started by a mom of four, the Momeez Choice lineup includes a throat or tummy-soothing pop and even a brand new immune support pop that are all must-haves for your medicine cabinet.

Immuniteez

Immuniteez are delicious elderberry pops and are an effective, fun, and delicious way to support your immune system. The pops are made with Vitamins C, D, and E as well as Zinc, Selenium and more. Available at Target and Target.com. Also available at CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Wegmans.

Lolleez

Say good-bye to sore throats with Lolleez organic throat soothing pops, an effective, fun and delicious way to feel better. Lolleez are made from USDA Certified Organic ingredients and ingredients you can pronounce and understand, like organic honey and natural fruit pectin. Lolleez comes in four yummy flavors, because we know kids like options: Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange Mango, and Mixed Berry with Elderberry. Available on Target.com and in-store at Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Kroger and more!

Tumeez

See you later upset tummies, thanks to Tumeez organic tummy soothing pops. Tumeez are infused with delicious USDA Certified Organic ingredients with 200mg of calcium carbonate and a small dose of organic honey, both known to help alleviate common stomach ailments. Tumeez come in a variety pack of two delicious kid (and adult) friendly flavors: Grape and Apple. Available on Target.com and in-store at Target, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid and more!

Not only that, but all the pops are also made in a worry-free shape that is flat and on a stick versus a round ball, which is a potential choking hazard. So make sure to pick up Momeez Choice products in time for cold & flu season to give you some peace of mind!