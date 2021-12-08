The Sweetest Photos of Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s Late Son Zen

Rest in peace, Zen. Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott‘s 5-month-old son, Zen, tragically died of a brain tumor following his battle with Hydrocephalus, a form of brain cancer, the television show host revealed on December 7.

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,” Nick began during an episode of The Nick Cannon Show. “He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was 2 months, I noticed he had this nice sized head, too, we called it a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it, but I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing.”

After taking Zen, who was born on June 23, for a “routine” doctor’s visit, it was discovered that the baby had a malignant tumor and would need immediate surgery to drain the fluid.

“[Around] Thanksgiving, we had an interesting turn and the process sped up,” Nick recalled. “The tumor began to grow a lot faster.”

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor then described his final moments with his youngest child. “This weekend, I made an effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. I woke up on Sunday and [felt] like I want to go to the water, to the ocean. We had a chance to go to the ocean,” Nick detailed, noting Alyssa was by his side.

“I had to fly back to New York for the show … I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen,” the Wild N” Out personality explained. “I turned around and not only did we get to see the sunrise, we got to see the sunset, too. I held my son for the last time. It was a beautiful setting to spend the day.”

Nick concluded by thanking Alyssa, as well the doctors, nurses and the hospice care workers who assisted his family during this difficult time. “I have so much faith in the Lord, faith in God,” he assured. “People will often tell me to pay for the miracle. I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength, and that’s why I’m here today. I can fight through this.”

The proud father shares kids Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey; Golden and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell and Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

Zen was Alyssa and Nick’s only child together. However, the model has a daughter from a previous relationship.

