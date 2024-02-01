Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has revealed her current body goals and one thing she doesn’t want to be is “thin.”

“My mindset now is I don’t want to be skinny. I don’t want to be thin. I want to be strong,” Nicole, 36, told E! ​News in an interview published on Thursday, February 1.

The MTV star is a married mother of three. She shares sons Lorenzo, 11, Angelo, 4, and daughter Giovanna, 9, with husband Jionni LaValle and wants to be in good shape for her family.

“Like, I want my muscles back. I want to be able to run around [with] my kids, not be out of breath. Or like … walk up the stairs and not be dying. So, my goal right now is to just be strong and have muscles,” Nicole continued about her fitness future.

After suffering from an eating disorder in high school as she participated in cheerleading, the Santiago, Chile, native said she became confident with a curvier figure by the time Jersey Shore premiered in December 2009.

“But then I just felt so confident in myself. I was like, ‘You know what? Whatever, I don’t care what size I am. As long as I’m happy and I’m enjoying life, I don’t really care,'” she said about her early days on the hit series. “When I went on the show, that’s kind of where my mindset was at because I wasn’t at my thinnest. And my body fluctuates so much because I’m so short. So, gaining five pounds looks 25 pounds on me because I’m only 4-foot-9. So it’s hard to maintain, especially after three kids.”

By the time Jersey Shore premiered, Nicole was 22 years old and self-assured about her body.

“During the whole show process back in the day of my weight fluctuating — like being very heavy and then losing weight — I never cared what anyone thought about me,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m happy, I’m good, I’m confident. I feel confident in my skin no matter what size.'”

Fans have watched as Snooki went from a hard partier to a happy wife and mom after marrying Jionni in November 2014, two months after the couple welcomed their second child.

After Lorenzo’s August 2012 birth, Nicole dropped 44 pounds thanks to plenty of hours in the gym, so she knows all about getting strong.

“Right now, I’m 109 pounds, and I’ve been working out with a trainer … I go four times a week, and we do legs, arms and everything. And after every one-hour workout, I do an hour of cardio,” she told People in January 2013, about taking off the baby weight.

“It wasn’t easy. I’m still working my ass off, but it’s all worth it. I’m now motivated, and I want to change my body. It’s a good feeling to work out because I feel much better,” the reality star continued, sweetly adding, “Plus, my guy Jionni likes it.”