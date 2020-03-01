Traditions! Pregnant Nikki Bella took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet clip of herself and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, getting back into their hiking routine. Needless to say, these two sweethearts are clearly head over heels for each other, hike or no hike.

“Yay, look who I finally got to hike with me,” the 36-year-old told the camera as she panned to the former Dancing With the Stars pro. “Who’s that?” the 37-year-old playfully asked, to which she replied, “You, mister.” The Total Bellas babe continued, “It used to be our thing and he’s been missing out because he’s been building so we’re finally back on the mountain.”

Instagram

The sweet couple shared a little kiss as they walked hand in hand up the mountain. “I like things with you,” the brunette beauty told her soon-to-be husband who sweetly answered, “Me too.” Talk about couple goals, y’all!

Nikki and her twin sister, Brie Bella, announced their joint pregnancies on January 29. One of the coolest aspects of the ladies being pregnant at the same time is that their men are “bonding more” through the milestone period, an insider told Life & Style exclusively. Artem and Brie’s husband, Daniel Bryan, “know how close” the twins are and they’re “preparing to be one big, happy family.”

“They pamper their wives,” the source revealed, adding that there’s been a lot of advice being exchanged between the two soon-to-be brothers-in-law. “Daniel has even given Artem some pointers,” the insider added. “It’s just about being grounded and patient.”

In the same way, Nikki has been leaning on her twin for pointers on how to handle her first pregnancy — since Brie is already a mom to 2-year-old daughter, Birdie. “Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” a separate source told LS exclusively. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.”

Clearly, this tight-knit crew is ready for their new arrivals. Let’s just hope Nikki and Artem make it up the mountain a few more times!