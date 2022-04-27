Written in partnership with Christopher Cloos.

It’s downright tricky finding that perfect gift for the woman (aka Mom) who is literally there for us for every point of our complicated lives. But Elsa Hosk –Swedish supermodel, style icon, Christopher Cloos sunglass designer and even mom herself – seems to have a really good idea. (Hint: She even designed these must-haves herself!)

The Gift to Give If She Is Glamourous: Cloos x Elsa Malibu

Retro glamour meets a modern aesthetic with the Cloos x Elsa Malibu style. Telling the story of another time and place in Malibu, Elsa decided on a soft-squared shaped frame to complement flowy skirts and floppy hats for those beach days that seem to go on and on forever (thank gosh). Made from all biodegradable materials, Christopher Cloos is a 100% sustainable company. Introduced in a light roasted Ristretto color and moonlight-inspired Noire color. $189.00 on Christopher-Cloos.com.

Cloos x Elsa Malibu – Noire

Zoey Grossman

Cloos x Elsa Malibu – Ristretto

Zoey Grossman

The Gift to Give If She Likes Standing Out: Cloos x Elsa

Not your boring, typical black frames, Cloos x Elsa adds whim and style to your summer look. With a cat-eyed shape that mirrors Elsa’s fondness for aesthetics, these vintage-inspired sunglasses bring old Hollywood to mind. Made from all biodegradable materials, Christopher Cloos is a 100% sustainable company. Introduced in Chocolate and Ristretto. $179.00 on Christopher-Cloos.com.

Cloos x Elsa – Chocolate

Zoey Grossman

Cloos x Elsa – Ristretto