Noah Cyrus Walks in Paris Fashion Week Amid Feud With Tish

Noah Cyrus stepped out in a plunging white gown at Paris Fashion Week amid her reported feud with her mother, Tish Cyrus.

The youngest Cyrus daughter, 24, walked the runway alongside designer Arthur Avellano, who wore a contrasting all-black outfit to his Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. Noah’s tattoos, as well as a set of extremely long nails, were on full display as she headed down the runway.

The previous week, a report from Us Weekly claimed that Noah and her momager were fighting over Tish’s husband, Dominic Purcell. According to a source for the outlet, Tish, 56, had pursued Dominic romantically despite him reportedly having been in a relationship with her daughter Noah at the time.

One day after Noah’s Paris appearance, a source told Us Weekly that Tish was “not open to any reconciliation” with her daughter.