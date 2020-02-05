She really does love the spotlight, y’all. Kim Kardashian shared a video ad for her big Skims launch with Nordstrom on her Instagram Stories on February 4 — and had a special guest in the cute clip. Her daughter, North West, showed up to share her love of the shapewear brand as her mama gave pertinent launch details … and the whole thing was just too cute.

“At Nordstrom’s! At Nordstrom’s,” the 6-year-old interrupted her mama, 39, at the beginning of her announcement as she explained where and when you would be able to see her intimates brand in the flesh. Kim met with fans and followers at the store’s NYC flagship location to debut the collab in the morning on February 5.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In a later portion of the clip, Northie could be heard enthusiastically yelling “Skims!” before positioning herself back into frame with her mom. So cute!

Kim’s eldest daughter with husband Kanye West is known for being quirky and cute on her mama’s social media … but recently, she started taking the theme to a whole new level. In fact, the budding starlet has been swiping Kim’s phone lately and posting videos to her Instagram Stories (under the “close friends” setting, of course) and even her Snapchat.

Believe it or not, Kim only recently found out about her daughter’s penchant for her playing with her phone. “OMG I had no idea she did this until now LOL,” the KUWTK starlet responded to a fan about the little girl’s social media usage on February 2, including a photo of North with a mouse-face filter.

Interestingly enough, she isn’t always just stealing Kim’s technology to make her presence known on the web. Her mom loves to show off her little girl’s talents on the ‘gram voluntarily — especially when they mesh with her own. On January 24, the reality starlet posted a clip of her daughter’s “Cardi Crew,” a little homage to rapper Cardi B, decked out in looks from her brand.

“The Cardi Crew in @skims cozy collection! Should we really make these for kids? Drop a comment below if we should do a mommy and me collection!!!” she captioned the video starring Nori, cousin Penelope Disick and two of their friends, each in different color Skims outfits.

At this rate, North is about the become the queen of social media — and we’re totally down!