Ah, young love! Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge, both 20, went public in a big way, making out for all to see on the streets of New York City December 13. The next day, the pair were spotted strolling through the quaint town of Tannersville, New York. “They’ve been quietly dating for a few months,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style of the “Vampire” singer and the Enola Holmes actor, who reportedly connected through mutual friends earlier this year. “They started texting and talking on the phone before realizing they’ve got something here.”

One shared passion: skateboarding! “Louis is thrilled to be dating a girl who likes skateboarding as much as he does,” says the insider. With past boyfriends including DJ Zack Bia, 27, and film producer Adam Faze, 26, Olivia recently lamented that she’d “dated people that I shouldn’t have.” Now, says the source, the pop star “finds it refreshing to date someone her age. It’s going great so far. Every day they can be together, it’s exciting.”