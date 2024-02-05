Oprah Winfrey attended the Grammy Awards for the first time ever on Sunday, February 4, and she looked absolutely radiant as she took in the show.

The original star of The Color Purple was at the ceremony as a presenter and she stole the show. Although she didn’t walk the red carpet, she was dancing along to the performances from her seat inside. Oprah, 70, showed off her gorgeous ensemble while having a blast on music’s biggest night.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Oprah at the 2024 Grammys!