Trading in horror movies for bikinis! Isabelle Fuhrman is most known for her role as Esther in the 2009 thriller Orphan, but now, she’s all grown up. However, the actress is still playing the role of Esther onscreen. Isabelle reprised the role for the 2022 flick Orphan: First Kill, playing a kid when she was in her 20s.

“I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema. I was like looking all this up — because I love looking up old movie history and things like that — and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role that they played as a child,’” Isabelle told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2022 about playing Esther again. “Will Smith, for example, recently did that movie [Gemini Man] where they de-age somebody, but to reprise a role that you literally did as a kid as an adult has never been done before. It’s kind of impossible. And we did it. We didn’t use special effects, we didn’t use any crazy makeup tricks. And I think that’s what makes the movie work, is because you really can’t figure out how I look like a [9-year-old], but I do. And it’s really creepy.”

When she’s not on the film’s set, the Hunger Games alum — she played Clove in the first movie — is definitely not a kid anymore. Other than a successful career, Isabelle has since traded in her signature brunette locks for blonde hair.

“BRB. Going to have way more fun!” she captioned an Instagram post in March 2022 of the new look. Months later, in June 2022, Isabelle revealed to fans that she is “having more fun” as a blonde on the set of a new movie.

While she may have her horror film roots as a child to thank for her acting career, when looking forward to the future, Isabelle wants to try different types of movies. Before reprising her role as Esther again, the Washington D.C. native was apprehensive. However, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she “got to be a part of the creative process of like, how can we tell this story differently? How can we come back and make this cooler or more interesting and different?”

Looks like there might be more than just acting jobs in her future! Scroll through our gallery to see Isabelle’s best bikini photos over the years.