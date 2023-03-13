There was so much love on the 2023 Oscars red carpet! Celebrities packed on the PDA while enjoying a date night with their significant others.

Miles and Keleigh Teller, for one, enjoyed the actor’s Top Gun: Maverick nomination with a smile and kiss following their arrival at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 12. The actor, 36, kissed his wife’s head as they posed for pictures. Keleigh, 30, looked amazing in a silver gown with a standout red lip.

“We just hang out. She keeps me calm. It’s pretty great,” Miles told Men’s Health in December 2020 about his wife, whom he married in September 2019. “I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed. We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there.”

Allison Williams and her fiancé, Alexander Dreymon, also showed their love while arriving at the annual awards show. The couple, who announced their engagement in December 2022, shared a romantic kiss while looking glamorous as ever. The pair is notoriously private, so getting a chance to see their love in real life was a total treat for fans.

No shock here, but Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban showed their support for one another while attending the Oscars this year. They even did joint interviews praising each other’s recent projects after sharing a short kiss on the red carpet. The “Somebody Like You” singer took a break from his Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood to accompany his wife at the event.

“My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved,” Nicole told E! News in August 2021 about how Keith supports her career. “He sees the show at the very end when it’s a show, all edited together, and he’s fresh eyes. He doesn’t read any script, he really doesn’t know what’s going on on the set, he’s got his own career that he’s completely absorbed in.”

Scroll through the gallery to see which celebrity couples packed on the PDA at the 2023 Oscars.