Paris Hilton is sliving but also keeping it real in the funniest of ways! The A-lister shared a hilarious video of herself struggling to remove her huge yellow MSCHF x Crocs boots, ultimately needing someone else’s assistance.

“Sometimes it’s a full-team effort,” Paris, 42, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 26. In the clip, the Paris: The Memoir author wore a bright yellow long-sleeved jumpsuit that had her famous catchphrase “living” embroidered all over it. The outfit matched her pair of MSCHF x Crocs boots: Paris’ latest fashion collaboration with both shoe brands. The Simple Life alum also accessorized with black sunglasses, giving off an edgy racer look.

The short video featured Paris sitting in a chair laughing as another woman sat on the ground, trying to pull off one of the large boots. It appeared the shoe was so difficult to remove that Paris almost fell out of her chair! Luckily, Paris’ friend was able to finally pull off the boot.

The hotel heiress will be releasing her brand-new — and unique — “Crocs Big Red Boot (Yellow)” collection on August 9, according to MSCHF. One pair of the shoes costs $450 and is a spin on the brand’s famous footwear, the “Big Red Boot.”

It appears that other celebrities couldn’t wait to step into the latest fashion trend before its release. Victoria Beckham was one of the first to show off her big yellow shoes earlier that day in an Instagram Stories snapshot. Two days earlier, Paris introduced her new collaboration via Instagram by sharing shots from her campaign photoshoot, wearing the same all-yellow outfit and shoes.

“Make your summer EXTRA hot with @MSCHF Big Yellow Boot,” she captioned her post on Monday, July 24. The pictures didn’t hide how noticeably big the boots are, as a few images featured Paris kicking the camera lens.

Paris has been a busy bee recently. Aside from her new fashionable project, she has also been performing at various shows, released her memoir, Paris: The Memoir, in March, and has been raising her baby boy, Phoenix, with husband Carter Reum. The parents just celebrated Phoenix’s 6-month milestone on July 17, and Paris gushed about her son in an adorable social media carousel post.

“This Barbie is a mom,” she wrote alongside photos of her wearing an all-pink, Barbie-themed sweatsuit while holding her child. “My baby boy, Phoenix, is 6 months old today. He is my world and makes my life feel so complete. Can’t wait for all the magical memories we will create together! Mommy loves you so much, angel baby.”

Paris and Carter, 42, welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January and kept the early days of parenthood out of the public eye until recently. Nowadays, Paris shares photos of her and Phoenix spending quality mother-son time together, from strolls in the park to moments at home.

“The baby is extra special to the pair because of the lengthy journey they went through to bring their bundle of joy into the world,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on March 17. “Paris and Carter have truly never been happier since their son was born and are on top of the world!”