Pax Jolie-Pitt joined his mom, Angelina Jolie, out to dinner in New York City shortly after the Eternals actress was reportedly seen searching for a new apartment in the Big Apple.

Pax, 19, was spotted walking out of what appeared to be the hotel that he and Angelina, 48, were staying at, wearing a pink long-sleeved tee with matching sneakers and black pants on Monday, July 17. For her part, the Oscar winner walked in front of her son out of the hotel’s front door, sporting a long black trench coat, matching flat shoes and sunglasses.

Three days earlier, the mother-son duo was seen out and about in the city that never sleeps with Angie’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who is about to start her sophomore year at Spelman College.

Despite the excess summertime humidity in New York, Angie, Pax and Zahara, 18, still maintained their chic styles during the afternoon together on Friday, July 14. That day, Zahara wore a long black graphic T-shirt and shorts with matching Converse, while her brother sported a white tee, black pants and his snazzy pink sneakers. Their mother slayed in a white coat with black trousers and white chunky sandals.

In addition to Pax and Zahara, Angie shares kids Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Pax, in particular, has been spotted on both the east and west coasts in recent months, clearly having grown up so much into the young adult he is now. Most of the time, the teenager enjoys walking his adorable dog throughout the neighborhood of Los Feliz, California.

Aside from adjusting to adulthood, Pax and a few of his siblings have taken an interest in the arts and entertainment, with Pax building his film portfolio. And as the son of one of Hollywood’s most high-profile actresses, Pax has already worked alongside his mom on a few projects.

In August 2022, Angie revealed in an interview with People that she had worked with Pax and her other son Maddox, 21, on a film titled Without Blood. Pax operated in the assistant director’s department of the production.

“We work well together,” Angelina told the outlet about her sons. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family.”

In her interview, Angie also recalled how Pax “worked hard” on the 2017 film First They Killed My Father.

In addition to his budding film career, Pax has expressed an interest in different parts of entertainment, as a source previously told In Touch the teen “loves music and has great fashion sense too.”

“Since he was a baby, [Pax has] always been into cars, and so is Knox, who does everything Pax does,” the insider said. “Pax drives now, so he’s become the family chauffeur. Pax and Knox both like video games too, they play a lot together.”