Perfect Match Season 2 Cast's NSFW Sex Confessions

Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes, But Mostly Toes

Stevan Ditter has a penchant for feet, and it turns out, toes are his favorite part.

In episode 1 of Perfect Match season 2, the Too Hot to Handle season 3 alum was dared to take a body shot from costar Xanthi Perdikomatis. She placed the shot glass between her feet and Stevan slurped it right up and then proceeded to lick her feet.

“I love sucking toes,” Stevan told producers. “I don’t know.”