Perfect Match Season 2 Cast's NSFW Sex Confessions

Netflix’sPerfect Match season 2 returned with a brand new cast of reality stars looking to find love on June 7, 2024. The cast didn’t hold back, and proper ladies might be left clutching their pearls after the men and women of this season revealed some of their NSFW sex confessions. From Harry Jowsey to Alara Taneri, these bedroom secrets were making everyone blush.
Stevan Ditter has a penchant for feet, and it turns out, toes are his favorite part.
In episode 1 of Perfect Match season 2, the Too Hot to Handle season 3 alum was dared to take a body shot from costar Xanthi Perdikomatis. She placed the shot glass between her feet and Stevan slurped it right up and then proceeded to lick her feet.
“I love sucking toes,” Stevan told producers. “I don’t know.”
TMI in Truth or Dare
Fans might know Kaz Bishop from Dated and Related season 1, but audiences likely won’t forget about him anytime soon after his NSFW sex confession in Perfect Match season 2.
“I’ve made 90 percent of the girls that I’ve been with sq—t,” Kaz revealed to his shocked costars.
Taking It Off
Chris Hahn made his reality TV debut in Dated and Related season 1 and girls can’t get enough of his Prince Charming-esque locks. However, he revealed that he’s got the moves to back up those good looks.
During a game called Truth Bombs, Chris confessed that he was once a stripper who danced under an alter ego he named Axel Stone. He later showed off his moves with a lap dance for Tolù Ekundare during a game of Truth or Dare.
Money, Money, Money
It’s no secret that Harry has plenty of fans out there. During Truth Bombs, audiences learned that the Too Hot to Handle legend once made $100,000 in 24 hours through his OnlyFans account.
“I can’t tell you what I did to make that type of money,” Harry said during a confessional in Perfect Match season 2. “But, if you know, you know.”
Stop and Smell the … Underwear?
Alana had no shame in her game when she revealed she likes to smell people’s underwear. The former Dated and Related star didn’t specify if it was just her boyfriends’ underwear or random people, but the confession left her castmates with their jaws on the floor.
One Big Fan
Harry was already called out for his money-making skills on OnlyFans, but host Nick Lachey later revealed that the Australian native was once offered $40,000 to have sex with someone.
“Back in Australia, I had this guy DM me on Instagram,” Harry explained. “He said, ‘Hey, I want you to sleep with my girlfriend. I’ll give you $40,000.’ I said, ‘Brother, $40,000 for 30 seconds is the greatest deal of all time.’”