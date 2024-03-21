Peter Weber almost had a Bachelor fever dream after he mistook Traitors costar Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu for ex-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan during day one of filming the murder mystery reality show.

“I thought Kelley was there the first day,” Peter, 32, told Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick on the “Trading Secrets” podcast. “First day we were driving to the castle and we were all in these landrovers and there was four [of us] in each car. You only met three people at first before everyone shows up to the castle.”

The pilot admitted that his heart “stop[ped]” because he thought that casting intentionally put them on the same show together.

“I just literally drop, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God,’ I just kind of panic, I haven’t seen her since … we kind of ended things,” Peter continued. “And then we got out of the car and I saw it was Ekin-Su. I could breathe again.”

Peter and Kelley, 32, met ​before she competed on season 24 of The Bachelor and they started dating on-again, off-again after filming the show. They called it quits in December 2020 after less than a year together and gave their love another shot in January 2021 and broke up for good the following month.

The attorney is currently dating Ari Raptis, while Peter is single, though he soarked dating rumors with Ekin-Su after The Traitors season 2 aired. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Peter’s mother, Barbara Weber, started commenting on the former Love Island U.K. winner’s Instagram posts with loving emojis. Furthermore, the pair were almost always next to each other in social media posts with their costars.

Peter has denied the speculation and deemed his bond with Ekin-Su, 29, as “really good friends.”

“We got along very well, we get along very well. We’re very similar. It’s one of the most beautiful friendships to come out of that experience, I can honestly say,” Peter told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She’s out in London now and she just started filming Big Brother, so I’m rooting for her on that.”

Days before the ABC star’s denial of a romance with Ekin-Su, their Traitors costar and MTV legend, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, added fuel to the rumored relationship fire.

The trio were featured in a video via Instagram Stories on March 1 while partying at with the rest of the cast.

“This is probably only going to be half as entertaining as the videos you guys have probably already filmed,” Johnny said to the twosome, who didn’t respond to the cheeky comment.