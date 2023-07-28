There’s plenty of benefits to being a big celebrity and one of them includes never having to leave the house when it comes to workouts. Some stars have built state-of-the-art home gyms that rival any commercial facility.

Pilates reformer machines are the top choice for the likes of Kate Hudson and Kendall Jenner, who love the core workouts they get and the taut abs and long lean muscles that come with it. Others prefer the use of free weight and kettlebells to build muscles while Jennifer Aniston has the best of both worlds. She has a home gym in her $21 million Bel Air mansion that includes all types of exercise equipment as well as stunning views outside her floor to ceiling windows. The Friends alum also has her own wooden-floor home yoga studio for peace and relaxation, as well as lots of stretching.