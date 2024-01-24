Photos of Meghan Markle's First Wedding in Jamaica

Inside Meghan Markle’s First Wedding in Jamaica to Trevor Engelson! See Pictures From the Ceremony

Meghan Markle already fell in love with Jamaica long before she and husband Prince Harry visited the island for a movie premiere in January 2024.

The former Suits star chose a luxury resort in Ocho Rios as the location for her destination wedding to producer Trevor ​Engelson on September 10, 2011. The former couple had multiple days’ worth of fun beach activities in store for guests who made the trip, including a beer pong game and wheelbarrow races.

Meghan and Trevor dated for nine years before tying the knot at the five-star Jamaica Inn. They separated after two years of marriage and were granted a no-fault divorce in February 2014. Meghan would later fall for Harry after meeting on a blind date in July 2016, with their royal wedding taking place at Windsor’s St. George’s Chapel in May 2018.

Scroll down for photos of Meghan’s first wedding in Jamaica.