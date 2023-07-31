Move over, Barbie! After Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s ultra-pink comedy reached worldwide success, Mattel greenlit more movies based on its other toys. While many are familiar with the Barbie doll, others grew up with Polly Pocket. She may be small in size, but the future film is expected to be huge. The movie already has its main star, and fans are dying to find out its release date and which celebrity will appear as the pocket-sized doll.

When Is the Polly Pocket Movie Coming Out?

As of now, the untitled Polly Pocket film does not have a release date. However, there is a script, and the movie will reportedly be distributed by MGM.

Who Is in the Polly Pocket Movie Cast?

Film producer Robbie Brenner confirmed in July 2023 that Girls creator and actress Lena Dunham is the writer and director of the future Polly Pocket movie. As for its main star, Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins was cast to portray the micro-sized doll.

“First of all, they are two of my favorite ladies ever,” Robbie gushed over Lily and Lena. “It’s been an amazing collaboration. Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She’s incredible. Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it. Hopefully, we’ll be making that at some point in the future.”

What Other Mattel Movies Are in Development?

In addition to Polly Pocket, Mattel is developing multiple films based on its other toys. One of Mattel’s other popular products is the American Girl doll. A family-oriented comedy movie is reportedly in progress based on the world of the famous toys, which the toy company noted “help[s] girls grow with confidence and develop character.”

Everyone’s favorite dinosaur Barney is also reported to have a movie in the works, but the film won’t be anything like the Polly Pocket, Barbie or American Girl films. With actor Daniel Kaluuya working as a producer, the untitled Barney film will be a “surrealistic” depiction of the purple dinosaur.

“I don’t know that it’s necessarily going to be darker,” producer Robbie said in July 2023. “It’s just going to be unique — more of like a Being John Malkovich or an Adaptation.”

Mattel isn’t only known for its specific characters, however. The company also has countless games, toys and other products that kids have been using for decades. Hot Wheels, for example, will have an onscreen adaptation with noteworthy filmmaker J.J. Abrams acting as a producer.

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots will also have its own live-action film, with action star Vin Diesel reportedly being cast in the lead role. The Fast & Furious franchise actor “is excited,” Robbie noted, adding that Universal and Mattel were “working on developing a script.”

Tom Hanks is reportedly in agreement with Mattel to star in a future project as well. The Toy Story star is expected to portray Major Matt Mason, the 1960s astronaut toy who lives on the moon.

Among the other products that are expected to be adapted for the screen include the Magic 8 Ball, the popular card game “Uno,” Matchbox toy cars, the 1930s View Master toy and the Masters of the Universe superhero. Even the prominent train franchise Thomas & Friends will be adapted for the big screen into a fantasy film.