Who says you can’t brunch while pregnant? Nikki and Brie Bella got together with friends on Sunday, February, 23, for brunch. The pregnant twins, both 36, had mocktails, and based on Nikki’s Instagram, they had a blast.

“Didn’t get much sleep last night, but goodness, today was so fulfilling and made me feel so alive!” Nikki wrote on a selfie she shared on her IG Story. “Thank you, @theemeraldaz for hosting an amazing event! Love connecting with other women here in Arizona! And thank you, @mapleanddash for having all of us! Such yummy food and amazing ambiance!”

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/ Instagram

Nikki also posted a photo of Brie and captioned it, “mocktailin’ it up!” How sweet. The siblings are inseparable these days, especially after finding out they are both pregnant at the same time and due to give birth less than two weeks apart.

While the Total Bellas stars have always been close, embarking on this special journey together has made them even tighter. Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. Considering Brie has experience being a mother to her 2-year-old daughter, Birdie, she’s been a mentor to Nikki.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/ Instagram

“Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.”

They’re so close, in fact, that now Artem and Daniel are also bonding. “They are preparing to be one big, happy family,” another source exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “They pamper their wives. Daniel has even given Artem some pointers. It’s just about being grounded and patient.”

In addition to spending time together, Nikki and Brie plan to find out the gender of their babies together. “There’s already buzz that they want to do a twin gender reveal,” a third insider previously shared with Life & Style exclusively. “Daniel and Artem, who were just as shocked about the baby news as they were, are on board for a group baby reveal too. I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic. Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves.” We can’t wait!