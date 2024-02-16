Prince Harry broke his silence on dad King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis. The Duke of Sussex spoke about his recent visit to the United Kingdom and hinted that he already has plans to return.

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry, 39, told Good Morning America on Friday, February 16. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see him and spend time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

While Harry was busy visiting the site of the 2025 Invictus Games in Whistler, British Columbia, he detailed his plans to pay his father another visit. “I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he shared.

Harry and Charles’ relationship has been somewhat strained since the Spare author and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their senior royal duties in 2020. However, Harry has been by his father’s side during the big moments, including his coronation in May 2023. That was the last time the men saw each other before Harry’s February 6, trip across the pond.

The dad of two made his trip to the United Kingdom just one day after the palace announced that Charles, 76, was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. He received his diagnosis after having a procedure for an enlarged prostate on January 29.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace shared on February 5. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Harry left the U.K. on February 7, after reportedly spending about an hour with the monarch. He did not see his brother, Prince William, during the trip.

Meanwhile, the king released a statement about his condition on February 10. “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he said. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement. It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

Charles decided to be open about his cancer diagnosis “to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.” He also confirmed that he was feeling “wholly positive about his treatment.”