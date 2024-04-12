Spending some quality time together! Prince William and eldest son Prince George were spotted on a rare father-son date at a soccer match in Birmingham, England, amid Princess Kate Middleton’s battle with cancer.

The Prince of Wales, 41, was photographed sitting next to his son, 10, as they watched the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 quarterfinal match between Aston Villa and Lille OSC at Villa Park on Thursday, April 11. Both William and George are fans of Aston Villa, according to Good Morning America.

Neither Kate, 42, nor their other children, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, appeared to be in attendance at the game. The outing marked William’s first public appearance since Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22.