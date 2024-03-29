Kim Kardashian’s son Psalm West is one of the few Kardashian-Jenner babies who isn’t showcased on social media often. That said, fans gushed over his rare Instagram appearance while dancing to older sister North West and dad Kanye West’s song “Miss Westie.”

“A medley,” Khloé Kardashian captioned the Friday, March 29, video of Psalm joined by sister Chicago West and cousins True and Tatum Thompson.

In the video, Psalm, Tatum and True jammed out to North’s viral song. Kim, 43, and Ye’s youngest child stood front and center as he wore a furry onesie and sang along to the lyrics. The girls did the same, while Chicago wore flannel pajamas as True sported red jammies.

Khloé’s followers couldn’t get enough of the TGIF energy video, but most were stunned to see Psalm included in the post!

“I had to make an educated guess about Psalm,” one person wrote while another gushed, “STOP! When did Psalm get so biggggg. OMG the cuteness I can’t.”

In the clip, the kiddos lip-synched to North’s song lyrics, “I love it here/ We gonna take over the year for another year / It’s your bestie/ Miss, Miss Westie/ Don’t tryna test me / It’s gonna get messy/ It’s gonna get messy. Just, just bless me/ Bless me/ It’s your bestie/ Miss, Miss Westie.”

With the help of her Grammy-winning dad, North released “Miss Westie” in December 2023. The following month, Ye, 46, teased the beginning steps of the production for the track’s music video.

“I’m in my Lamborghini, driving over to basketball practice, and I’m driving in the front seat, and I’m just by myself. I go, ‘You don’t want no problems,’ and I do some basketball practice. I go, ‘You don’t want no problems,’ and I do some basketball practice,” North said via Ye’s Instagram video as she showcased the upcoming project’s storyboard. “Then it’s all my friends in Vultures merch, and then it’s like, one vulture flying around, And then I drive over to Nobu, and it’s getting night, it’s almost night, so then I go, ‘It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie.’”

Fans will listen to more of North’s songs as she’s set to release her first studio album titled Elementary School Dropout, paying homage to her dad’s debut studio album, The College Dropout.

North is the eldest child of Kim and Ye, who got a divorce in 2021 after seven years of marriage. Saint West joined the family in December 2015, followed by Chicago via surrogate in January 2018 and Psalm via surrogate in May 2019.