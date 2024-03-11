North West, the oldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, announced that she is working on her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, and fans are naturally curious about the tracklist, release date and more.

When Did North West Announce Her Debut Album ‘Elementary School Dropout’?

The daughter of the power couple revealed her first solo music project at a March 10, 2024, listening party for her father’s upcoming album, Vultures 2, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Hi, it’s Northie, and I’ve been working on an album,” she told the audience while on stage at the event. “And it’s called Elementary School Drop Out.”

When Is the Release Date for North West’s Elementary School Dropout?

North has not yet shared a release date for her upcoming album.

How Have Fans Reacted to North West’s Album Announcement?

Although the crowd in Phoenix initially broke into applause at North’s announcement, some fans have taken to social media to criticize the album’s title, and the fact that North was entering the industry at such a young age.

Courtesy of X

“What a great message,” one person quipped in a March 11, 2024, post on X. “Sad.”

“She needs to do her homework instead,” another commented.

“She’s a child,” a third wrote. “this shouldn’t be her life right now, she should be focusing on school, play dates , barbie’s, legos etc. i hate famous parents who can’t see that THIS is wrong. she has her entire life to be a kardashian.”

Courtesy of X

Others offered their support for the celebrity kid’s new musical venture, with one writing, “North West been thru so much so far in life, she bout to spill the tea as she should.”

Did North West ​Release Other Music Before ‘Elementary School Dropout’?

North began her career in music even before she announced Elementary School Dropout. She was featured on “Talking,” a track from Kanye’s February 2024 album Vultures 1. According to Billboard, the song’s entry into their Top 100 list made North one of the youngest artists to ever chart.

North was also featured in her father’s music video for the song, in which she rapped her viral verse, “It’s your bestie, miss miss Westie / Don’t try to test me / It’s gonna get messy / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me.”

What Has North West Said About Her Music Career?

In a since-deleted February 2024 video posted to her TikTok account, North expressed her gratitude for her dad’s album on which she was featured.

Under the prompt, “What are 3 things your [sic] grateful for today,” North wrote, “I am grateful for the Vultures 1 album because it is insanely good.”

“I am also grateful for the black vulture because if vultures weren’t alive this amazing album wouldn’t have come out,” she added.

North completed her journal entry with a pencil drawing of the Vultures 1 album art, which features an image of her dad and a scantily-clad Bianca Censori.

In addition to pursuing a career in music, North previously shared her dream of one day owning her parents’ apparel companies, SKIMS and Yeezy.