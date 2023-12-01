Asked to describe herself in three words, North West didn’t blink. The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, 46, simply replied: “The best ever.” Confidence is clearly not something this 10-year-old lacks. And why would she? The interview was part of her first-ever cover story — a feat Kim, 43, didn’t accomplish until her 20s — for i-D Magazine. “North is really special and smart and creative,” Kim has said. “Her personality is really, really silly.” Raising a natural-born star might be harder than becoming one herself, though. “She teaches me patience,” North’s mom admits. “She has taught me a lot about life.”

She Made $20K on Mom's Movie

Talk about a scene-stealer! When Kim signed on to voice sassy poodle Delores in a second Paw Patrol flick this year, North got a role, too. The Mighty Movie features North as Mini the Pomeranian, with the little girl earning a whopping $20,000 for four recording sessions. No wonder she describes her life as “blessed, awesome, cool.”

She Acts Like an Only Child

North is the oldest of four children. There’s no telling her that, though. She “lives her life like an only child, does her thing,” Kim — who is also mom to Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — explained on The Kardashians, adding that Saint would love to hang out with his big sister, however, “she won’t.” “[North] definitely beats to her own drum.”

She’s Taking Over SKIMS

Kim has built her shapewear line into a $4 billion company — and North is already staking a claim to it. Aside from being a basketball player and rapper who sells artwork on the side, “one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS,” she told i-D, including Kanye’s fashion label in her future plans as well. “I want to be a business owner.”

She ‘Scams’ Kim’s Friends

Prices at North’s lemonade stand vary. As Kim told GQ, strangers are charged $2 a glass, but “if she knows you, [North] will fully scam you. I get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade.”