Fashion shade? Queen Camilla made a rare outing in a Dior ensemble on Tuesday, June 20, the same day the brand announced that there was no truth to reports daughter-in-law Meghan Markle was about to become a face of the French design house in a “megabucks” deal.

Camilla, 75, looked resplendent in a custom cream double-buttoned coat and matching dress to attend 2023 Royal Ascot with her husband, King Charles III. The royal seldom wears outfits by Dior, which had a much closer association with Charles’ first wife, the late Princess Diana.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Over the previous weekend, numerous outlets reported that Meghan was about to sign a multimillion-dollar deal to represent Dior. It came on the heels of Spotify cutting ties with the California native and her husband, Prince Harry, for “lack of output” in their $20 million deal that saw only 13 podcast episodes produced in nearly three years.

Dior shot down the reports they planned a future with Meghan as a brand representative, telling Women’s Wear Daily on June 20 that there was no truth to the reports, “stressing there have been no contract negotiations or recent contact with Markle.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry also shot down the rumors. Representatives for the couple, as well as Buckingham Palace, have not responded to Life & Style‘s request for comment

On June 17, several British publications including the Daily Mail published articles calling Meghan the “Duchess of Dior.” The Mail quoted an unnamed Beverly Hills socialite as saying, “Meghan is all anyone is talking about,” and, “There have been rumors for weeks that she’s about to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive. If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got cancelled after one season.”

Meghan wore Dior on numerous occasions both before and after being a working member of the British royal family. She donned a bespoke navy sateen dress for the RAF100 Service at Westminster Abbey in 2018. The Duchess of Sussex wore a custom off-white gown during a February 2019 visit to Morocco and her best-known Dior look might be the white coat dress and hat she wore in 2022 to the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

Prince Harry notably wore a bespoke Dior morning suit to his father’s coronation on May 6, 2023, which Meghan did not attend.