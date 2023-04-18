The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023 is returning to the 305 City for its second consecutive year. Swarm Entertainment Group will be presenting Racing Fan Fest — the largest and most elevated off-track experience in Miami, which is located at 2250 NW Second Avenue.

“Racing Fan Fest is an immersive experience for visitors and locals alike, ​Javi Zayas, CEO of Swarm Entertainment Group, said. “The festival atmosphere reflects the excitement of the weekend through interactive installations that generate the high energy and excitement which the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023 brings to Miami. I am excited for first-time visitors, returning enthusiasts and our brand partners to have their senses expanded during year two of our free entrance, off-track racing festival.”

The Red Bull Fan Zone is a free event for all attendees, featuring high-performance installation, a full bar and food service, a live DJ set and plenty more! In partnership with Red Bull, Racing Fan Fest will spotlight the immersive Red Bull Fan Zone, which will be presented by Cash App.

The interactive activations will include the following: the Race Weekend Watch Party for those who can’t make it to the track; N16 Racing Celebrity E-Sports Tournament, which features top-tier talent taking over the DJ stage in a unique e-sports tournament; Racing Simulators, which offers attendees the thrill behind the wheel of a racing simulator in a track-style experience; the Pit Stop Challenge, which is a timed “box box” challenge to beat Red Bull Racing’s fastest pit time; Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri Memorabilia, the official team merchandise; and the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 Display, giving guests an Insta-worthy photo-op with the RB19 custom Miami livery that will be displayed in the Red Bull Fan Zone.

To RSVP for a premier free access to the event and a chance to win two tickets to the big race, guests should visit eventbrite. For more information and updates, customers should visit www.racingfanfest.com or follow the event on Instagram @racingfanfest.

Racing Fan Fest’s operating hours are as follows: Thursday, May 4, from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., Friday, May 5, from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., Saturday, May 6, from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m., Sunday, May 7, from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The Red Bull Fan Zone Activations hours are as follows: Thursday, May 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, May 5, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 6, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, May 7, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Life & Style is partnered with Racing Fan Fest’s Red Bull Fan Zone, presented by Cash App, at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix and will be sharing exciting news from the event!