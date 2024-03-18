Reba McEntire Denies Calling Taylor Swift an ‘Entitled Brat’

There’s no bad blood between Taylor Swift and Reba McEntire, despite a claim that The Voice coach called the pop star an “entitled little brat” because of her behavior at Super Bowl LVIII in February.

Reba, 68, took to Instagram on March 16 to personally shut down the rumor. The country music icon shared a screenshot of a post by the Facebook page America Loves Liberty that included an alleged quote from Reba, who performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11. Taylor, 34, attended the big game to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She was spotted throughout the event drinking with her friends and reacting to the dramatic moments on the field.

“Reba McIntire [sic] talks about how disappointed she was to look up at the big screen while performing The National Anthem, only to see Taylor Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event,” the screenshot began. Adding the alleged quote from Reba, the post concluded, “‘I let her have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat.’”

In her caption, Reba pleaded with fans to not “believe everything you see on the Internet.”

“I did not say this,” she continued before showering the “Cruel Summer” singer with praise. “Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry.”

After Reba responded to the report, America Loves Liberty commented on their original post — which has more than 3,500 shares and 1,800 comments as of publication — to say that it was not meant to be taken seriously.

“Oh my. Reba McEntire herself responded to our nonsense,” the post read. “Thank you, Ma’am. We love your work. The article is as silly as the headline for a reason. It’s not supposed to be believable. Your fans were staunchly on your side long before this post.”

Reba has long been a supporter of Taylor’s career. In December 2023, she told NBC that she first heard the pop star sing when she performed her single “Tim McGraw” from her self-titled debut album in front of Tim, 56, at the ACM Awards in 2007. Reba said she knew at that moment Taylor would be a success story.

“[Taylor] walked down the steps looking right at Tim McGraw singing, and I’m like, ‘This girl’s gonna be a huge star,’ ” she said. “Number one: to walk, sing, walk down stairs at your icon that you’re really wanting to sing to and impress without a flaw. I mean, I was impressed.”