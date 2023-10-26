Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards revealed that her weight loss was due to problems in her personal life, including her marital issues with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

“When you go through painful times in your life, it changes you as a person,” Kyle, 54, said in a confessional on the Season 13 premiere on Wednesday, October 25.

The Bravo star explained that she was having problems with sister Kathy Hilton and her friends, while she had also been “feeling disconnected from my husband.”

“You have to find an outlet,” she said, referencing the intense workout habit she had gotten into. “I feel good about it, and I hope [Mauricio] does too, because here I am.”

Kyle added that both she and Mauricio, 53, had “been working non-stop,” which had a negative impact on their relationship. “When you have to schedule a meeting to go over your schedule, you know it’s a problem,” she said.

While the reality star insisted she obtained her figure naturally, fans previously wondered if she had plastic surgery or was taking Ozempic to lose the weight. Kyle previously shut down the speculation that she took the diabetes medication while exclusively speaking to Life & Style in February.

“I have been working out since I was 15 years old. Each year, I try to take it to the next level,” she explained at the time, adding that the “lies about [her] of people not wanting to give [her] credit for [her] hard work really bother [her].”

Kyle opened up about how her problems with Mauricio impacted her health three months after reports circulated that the pair called it quits in July. In light of the speculation, Kyle and Mauricio issued a joint statement shutting down claims they were headed for a divorce. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” they began.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” the statement continued. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Before news of their marital issues broke, fans wondered if Kyle was secretly seeing her friend Morgan Wade. Kyle and Morgan, 28, have been inseparable since they met in February 2022, having walked numerous red carpets together and taking vacations all around the world. Additionally, they have even gotten matching heart tattoos.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

However, both Kyle and Morgan have shut down rumors that they’re more than friends.

Meanwhile, Mauricio has recently been linked to his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater. The pair sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands in Beverly Hills, California on October 22.

Emma, 34, and Mauricio were also seen getting cozy with each other on what appeared to be a date night, while eyewitness told Page Six that they “exchanged kisses while seated at the bar inside.”

Despite the speculation, neither Emma nor Mauricio have commented on the status of their relationship.